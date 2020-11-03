A 52-year-old man has survived being trapped under his car overnight with “serious leg injuries” in the Nambucca Valley

A 52-year-old man has survived being trapped under his car overnight with “serious leg injuries” in the Nambucca Valley

A man has endured a night of absoloute agony after being trapped under his car for more than 16 hours in the Nambucca Valley.

The man, aged 52, endured frosty conditions as he was pinned beneath the vehicle on Taylors Arm Road at Thumbs Creek, west of Macksville.

The rescue mission Picture: NSW Ambulance

It wasn't until 8.30am this morning when a passing by neighbour spotted the man and alerted authorities that he was able to be freed.

"It really is a miracle that he's survived close to 16 hours trapped on a steep embankment, mostly in the dark of night, in relatively cold conditions," NSW Ambulance inspector Susan George said.

"On arrival paramedics treated a 52-year-old man for leg injuries after he became pinned underneath his car on a remote road west of Macksville.

"He's very lucky a nearby resident drove by when they did and assisted him until paramedic crews arrived.

"Emergency services crews did a great job securing the scene to release the patient and he was flown by Westpac Helicopter to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition."

Emergency service crews working to free the man.

The Daily Telegraph understands the man attempted to park his vehicle on a steep hill when it rolled back onto him, trapping him and causing "serious damage to his leg".

He is now in a stable condition recovering in hospital.

MORE NEWS:

Claims de Belin told mate 'come have a go': sex assault trial

Restaurant's swipe at NSW Health amid COVID cases

His hand 'felt like a worm': swim coach trial

Originally published as Man survives 16 hours in ditch pinned under car