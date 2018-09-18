Menu
Ambulance crews transported the man to hospital. Contributed
Man suffers stab wound in South Mackay

Melanie Plane
18th Sep 2018 7:03 AM

A MAN is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after suffering a stab wound in South Mackay overnight.

Just before 9pm emergency services were called to the corner of Paradise Street and Bridge Road, near the Parkside Plaza shopping complex, following reports a man had been stabbed.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the incident at 8.40pm, however it is unclear at this stage whether the man was injured on Paradise Street or potentially at another location.

Paramedics transported the 25-year-old to Mackay Base Hospital with an abdominal injury. He was in a stable condition.

No one has been arrested over the incident and investigations are ongoing.

