Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Nov 2020 11:55 AM
A MAN is in a serious condition after a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 9.30am after reports of an incident involving a jet ski and nearby mangroves.

Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter
Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter

The man in his 50s was picked up by Volunteer Marine Rescue Jacobs Well.

He is in a serious condition and has suffered a "serious abdominal injury" according to Queensland Ambulance Services.

He has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with the High Acuity Response Unit.

The High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

 

Originally published as Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
