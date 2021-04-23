Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have cordoned off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning in which a man was seriously injured.
Police have cordoned off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning in which a man was seriously injured.
News

Man suffers serious injuries in house fire, disturbance

Andrew Korner
23rd Apr 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RACEVIEW man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries including burns to his arms and legs following an apparent disturbance early Friday.

Police said an altercation was reported at Mahogany St about 4.45am, resulting in a man aged in his 20s suffering injuries to his face and abdomen and burns to his arms and legs.

A house fire was also reported at the location.

Police are investigating a disturbance at Raceview overnight that resulted in a house fire and a man being seriously injured. Picture: Lachlan McIvor
Police are investigating a disturbance at Raceview overnight that resulted in a house fire and a man being seriously injured. Picture: Lachlan McIvor

 

Four fire crews attended and extinguished a fire in the roof. A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the fire was out by 5.30am and crews remained on scene until about 6.30am.

The injured man has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Detectives from the Ipswich CIB are on scene and investigations into the incident are under way.

Police are yet to comment on the nature of the disturbance or who else may have been involved.

More to come.

ipswich cib ipswich crime ipswich house fires raceview
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Premium Content Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop

        Community If you have a question about anything police or emergency services related, tomorrow is the day to ask it.

        FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

        Community It looked like COVID would yet again be the reason another Gatton Anzac Day dawn...

        Police didn’t link cop killer with machine gun fire

        Premium Content Police didn’t link cop killer with machine gun fire

        Crime Police did not link reports of gun fire to Ricky Maddison

        Significant coin going towards “invasive” Inland Rail review

        Premium Content Significant coin going towards “invasive” Inland Rail review

        News Council to spend $96k ratepayers money to review Inland Project