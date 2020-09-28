Menu
A man has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after crash on the Toowoomba Bypass.
Man suffers multiple injuries after two-vehicle bypass crash

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a truck on the westbound lanes of the Toowoomba Bypass this morning.

A man was trapped in his vehicle after a collision truck on the bypass in Withcott at 5.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with head, chest and pelvic injuries after being freed from his vehicle.

According to the State Government’s QLDTraffic site, the westbound lanes to Toowoomba are closed to all traffic with delays expected.

