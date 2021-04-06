Menu
A man has been treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle rollover at Lake Wivenhoe on Tuesday morning.
Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

Andrew Korner
6th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
A man sustained a head injury in a crash near Wivenhoe Dam early Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash was reported on Esk-Kilcoy Rd about 5.50am.

The man's vehicle rolled in the crash.

Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before taking him to Ipswich Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition with what appeared to be a minor head injury.

Police have urged motorists to drive carefully on wet roads, with showers expected to persist through Tuesday.

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Crime Disgraced former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff has sold one of his Springfield Lakes houses, making a $296,000 profit. And he gets to keep every cent.

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

        News A pedestrian has been badly hurt after he was struck by a tractor

        Premium Content Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy...

        News Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of an accident just east of...

        Premium Content Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        News Private schools pocket JobKeeper handouts worth millions