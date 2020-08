A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital following a bedroom fire.

The male patient in his 70s was reported to be in a stable condition, having suffered lower leg burns following a bedroom fire.

Fire and Rescue crews and an ambulance attended the private address in Mt Tarampa last night at 8.45pm.

The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital.