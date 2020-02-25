Man strangles partner until she sees stars

Gaston Philippe Vellin walked from court after he was convicted of strangling his partner.

A MAN has walked from court after he was convicted of strangling his partner, causing her to see stars as her feet lifted off the ground.

Maroochydore District Court heard Gaston Philippe Vellin, 60, followed his partner around a Nambour home as he swore at her on December 20, 2018.

He then cornered her in the dining room and placed his hands around her throat.

"And you applied pressure around her neck and lifting her as you did so, so that her feet did not touch the ground," Judge Gary Long said.

"It's noted that you squeezed her neck to the point that she felt unable to breathe and became dizzy and described seeing stars.

"You were continuing to abuse her verbally."

The court heard the woman grabbed at Vellin's hands around her neck and he released his grip.

She ran to the garage, locked the door and drove away.

"She was later observed to sustained redness to her neck and on the following day it was noted it hurt her to swallow," Mr Long said.

Shortly after the incident, Vellin later phoned for an ambulance saying he was feeling violent and may hurt himself or someone else.

When paramedics found Vellin, they observed that he was "likely intoxicated".

He was taken to Nambour Hospital where he saw a psychologist and admitted to strangling his partner.

He didn't make the same admissions to police when the matter came to their attention.

At Maroochydore District Court today Vellin pleaded guilty to choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relation- domestic violence offence.

The court heard he struggled with alcohol dependency, which he had been getting help for, and PTSD from traumatic experiences from his childhood and serving in the Australian Army.

Mr Long said documents tendered to court evidenced Vellin's significant attempts in rehabilitation.

He said Vellin was in an ongoing relationship with his partner and a police protection order was in place until February 2024.

Vellin was given a two-year prison sentence with immediate parole.