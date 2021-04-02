Menu
A man has been seriously injured after he deliberately stabbed himself in the chest to settle a drug debt.
Crime

Man 'forced to stab himself' in chest to clear drug debt

by Elise Williams
31st Mar 2021 11:42 AM
A man last night seriously injured himself after it's believed he used a knife to stab himself in the chest, claiming it was to settle an outstanding drug debt.

The man, whose age is unknown, reportedly called for an ambulance after driving himself to Springwood from Mt Gravatt, where the stabbing is understood to have taken place.

It's believed the man was forced to stab himself at the request of others to clear his drug debt.

Due to the self-inflicted nature of his injuries, the man did not provide a complaint to police.

He was treated for a significant stab wound to his chest.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man was driven to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a black BMW for treatment to three stab wounds.

The man, who is known to police and is understood to be on a return to prison warrant, was treated for a stab wound to his arm, buttock and back.

He is currently under police guard at hospital while he receives treatment for his injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

crime police

