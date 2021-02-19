Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
Crime

Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

by James Hall
19th Feb 2021 4:03 PM

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon following a stabbing attack in broad daylight at a shopping strip in Sydney's northwest.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in front of multiple shoppers at Betty Cuthbert Avenue.

He was treated by multiple ambulance crews at the scene before being transported to the Westmead Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and no arrests have been made.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        Premium Content Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        News The first stages of construction of a new 1000+ bed prison facility in the Lockyer Valley has got underway that is set to provide 1000 jobs during its build.

        • 19th Feb 2021 3:05 PM
        • 1 jasona13
        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick...

        Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Premium Content Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Crime Multiple arrests have been made after police raided a Coominya property and found...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton