Man stabbed, goes to pub with knife sticking out of his back

Blood is seen on the ground of the Shamrock Hotel Motel carpark after a vicious assault, Thursday, October 09, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
Sarah Barnham
A 27-YEAR-OLD man allegedly stabbed in the back at Beerwah last night stopped in at the pub for one last schooner before calling the police.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police would allege a fight between two men that started at the Beerwah Hotel and moved out on the road on Turner St saw a 20-year-old Beerwah man allegedly stab a Caboolture man.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were initially kicked out of the pub for fighting.

It's alleged when the fight moved elsewhere the 20-year-old stabbed the older man in the back with a knife.

However, the victim returned to the pub and kept drinking, the knife still in his back.

He soon called the police and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other and one man was currently assisting police with their inquiries.

She said a "substantial" amount of alcohol was involved.

No charges have been laid.

