UPDATE: Man flown to Rocky after South Gladstone stabbing

The unit block where the alleged stabbing occurred last night

The unit block where the alleged stabbing occurred last night

11.43AM: A 35-YEAR-OLD man who was stabbed in the chest last night at a South Gladstone unit block is alive and has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service representative has confirmed the man remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police in Rockhampton are expected to release more information about the incident early this afternoon.

9.49AM: NO arrests have yet been made in relation to a stabbing at a South Gladstone unit block last night.

Detectives from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch arrived at the scene at about 9am this morning.

The condition of the man who was stabbed remains unknown, however more information is expected to become available shortly.

CRIME SCENE: The unit block where the incident occurred.

Sunday 11.58PM: A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a South Gladstone unit block.

Police and paramedics were called to the Toolooa St units at 11.14pm

and found the man with what appeared to be two stab wounds.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 11.38pm in an unknown condition, though The Observer understands his injuries are serious.

Police have established a crime scene at the unit block and are searching nearby streets for the alleged perpetrator.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Police are searching streets in South Gladstone after a man was stabbed at a unit complex. Google Maps