Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have declared a crime scene on a busy Everton Hills road after a man was allegedly stabbed in his own home.
Police have declared a crime scene on a busy Everton Hills road after a man was allegedly stabbed in his own home.
Crime

Man stabbed after men storm home

by Kara Sonter
10th Sep 2020 3:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared at an Everton Hills home its resident was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called to the address on South Pine Rd about 1.40pm today.

Police have declared a crime scene at an Everton Hills home after a man was allegedly stabbed there this afternoon.
Police have declared a crime scene at an Everton Hills home after a man was allegedly stabbed there this afternoon.


It is believed two men who live at the address were home when three unknown people entered the house, one of them allegedly armed with a knife.

Ferny Grove Police Senior Sergeant Darren Madgwick said it appeared the three intruders assaulted one of the men, who was allegedly then stabbed by one of the intruders.

He said a substantial amount of blood remained at the crime scene, which is currently under police guard, however the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics, including a critical care team, arrived at the scene and the man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man stabbed after men storm home armed with knife

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Health Two-thirds of Queensland’s active cases of coronavirus are located within the one health district, while at least four are linked to schools.

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:12 PM
        400 new jobs as construction starts on $19m Bunnings

        Premium Content 400 new jobs as construction starts on $19m Bunnings

        News Construction of Plainland Bunnings to bring jobs to region

        1000+ megalitres made available to Scenic Rim farmers

        Premium Content 1000+ megalitres made available to Scenic Rim farmers

        Rural FARMERS are set to be buoyed by access to more water, with an overwhelming interest...

        Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

        Premium Content Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

        Crime More than a third of speeding tickets handed out during the five days were issued...