Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is trapped in flood water.
A man is trapped in flood water. MARTINELLI DAVID
News

Man spends the night trapped in floodwater

Michael Nolan
by
3rd Mar 2020 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A LifeFlight aeromedical crew is looking for a man trapped in floodwaters west of St George.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the chopper team will assess the situation before it returning with a swift water rescue team.

The man is trapped about 4km north of the Narran Creek causeway, off Dirranbandi-Hebel Rd.

Initial reports suggest the man's vehicle was washed off the road about 9pm Monday night. 

The QFES spokeswoman said emergency services crews were working with nearby landholders to identify the best way to access the remote location.

7.45AM: A man is waiting in floodwater outside Dirranbandi after spending the night trapped. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue crew is en route, along with a rescue chopper tasked out of Toowoomba. 

The man became trapped on Dirranbandi-Hebel Rd about 7pm last night but rescuers were force to wait until daylight to assess the situtation. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the man was not in any danger. 

More Stories

Show More
2020 flood dirranbandi flood queensland fire and emergency service st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANDIDATE: Residents as important as roads, rates, rubbish

        premium_icon CANDIDATE: Residents as important as roads, rates, rubbish

        News A SENSE of obligation and desire finish the work he started has spurred a councillor to put up his hand for re-election

        THE BEST: New competition launched for best in town

        THE BEST: New competition launched for best in town

        News WE want to know who has the best coffee, who’s the top hairdresser or the best...

        Principal’s dedication to education instilled by upbringing

        premium_icon Principal’s dedication to education instilled by upbringing

        News IT might be a giggle, smile or just seeing a student achieve a goal that assures...

        Plainland dental acquires new machinery for Lockyer patients

        premium_icon Plainland dental acquires new machinery for Lockyer patients

        News A NEW piece of machinery will mean patients won’t have to travel to Brisbane.