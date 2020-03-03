Man spends the night trapped in floodwater

UPDATE: A LifeFlight aeromedical crew is looking for a man trapped in floodwaters west of St George.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the chopper team will assess the situation before it returning with a swift water rescue team.

The man is trapped about 4km north of the Narran Creek causeway, off Dirranbandi-Hebel Rd.

Initial reports suggest the man's vehicle was washed off the road about 9pm Monday night.

The QFES spokeswoman said emergency services crews were working with nearby landholders to identify the best way to access the remote location.

7.45AM: A man is waiting in floodwater outside Dirranbandi after spending the night trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water rescue crew is en route, along with a rescue chopper tasked out of Toowoomba.

The man became trapped on Dirranbandi-Hebel Rd about 7pm last night but rescuers were force to wait until daylight to assess the situtation.

A QFES spokeswoman said the man was not in any danger.