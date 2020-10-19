Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Crime

Man smoked marijuana so he wouldn’t fight with partner

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man smoked marijuana to calm down so he wouldn't fight with his partner. Kurt Benjamin Jaspers, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on September 15 Jaspers was intercepted as a passenger in Clinton.

He smelt of marijuana which resulted in a search where police found 1.2g of marijuana, a glass water pipe and a glass bong.

Jaspers said the items were his and he had used them just before getting in the car.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Jaspers used the marijuana to calm himself down so he didn't fight with his partner.

Jaspers was convicted and fined $500.

Read more drug possession:

Shaking gives away man's drug offence

Woman 'found' drugs, scales and kept them

Gladstone trio on drugs charges front court

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistates court gladstone utensil possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and the LNP have launched their state election campaigns, with Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington spruiking their plans to create more jobs.

        New Lockyer gift card scheme to boost economy this Christmas

        Premium Content New Lockyer gift card scheme to boost economy this Christmas

        Business MORE than 40 businesses are registered to accept the gift cards.

        MP’s pledge to fix three dangerous highway intersections

        Premium Content MP’s pledge to fix three dangerous highway intersections

        Politics IT’S been labelled a death trap, but one candidate is pledging to fix three of the...

        Kids reveal why this Laidley kindy is the best in town

        Premium Content Kids reveal why this Laidley kindy is the best in town

        Education WE ASKED the kids what they loved most about their kindy, one of top-rated...