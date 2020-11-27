Man smashes partner’s phone to stop her calling 000

Kay McGrath on the pandemic of violence in Australia

A WARWICK man was arrested in dramatic cicumstances after he threw a stick in his yard in a fit of rage.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 27-year-old was swearing and yelling on his lawn on Octover 18, before he picked up the 1m stick and threw it at people standing in front of his yard.

Bystanders called police to report the concerning conduct.

Officer arrived and tried to speak to the agitated man but he remained belligerent, resisting arrest and being forcibly placed in handcuffs.

He was then placed in the back of a police car but his rage was not quelled and he headbutted the perspex screen, Sergeant Wiggan said.

A month later the man was again charged by police after smashing his partner's phone when she tried to call for help.

The court heard the couple had a long-term but volatile relationship and the man was subject to a domestic violence order at the time.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman said the seriousness of the situation was not lost on her client, who had already been issued with a "full gamut" of sentencing options for past offences.

Ms Acreman said her client insists he did not throw the stick at anyone but concedes he "took his anger out on police".

He pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, public nuisance and obstruct police.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the man had spent three days in police custody while awaiting his court appearance.

The man was sentenced to six months' jail but was released on immediate parole.