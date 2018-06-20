Menu
Scene on Carlyle St, Mackay
Scene on Carlyle St, Mackay Stuart Quinn
Crime

Man shot in the groin recovering but 'uncooperative'

Madura Mccormack
by
19th Jun 2018 7:23 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 4:50 AM

A MAN who was shot in the groin is recovering in hospital but refusing to assist police.

The 48-year-old man was allegedly shot on Carlyle St before ending up at the door step of Mackay Base Hospital's emergency department about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he is in a stable condition

Police were having trouble accessing the crime scene due to guard dogs and the victim is understood to be uncooperative.

Police have since released a picture of the gun they believe is linked to the crime.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

A gun police believe is linked to a shooting on Carlyle St
A gun police believe is linked to a shooting on Carlyle St Queensland Police
Mackay Daily Mercury

