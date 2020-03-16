Menu
COURT DATE: The Fernvale man found dead with a gunshot wound was due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court.
Man shot dead on rural property was due to face court

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
16th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
THE man who was fatally shot at a Lockyer Waters property on Saturday was due to face court on Monday.

The Gatton Star can reveal Troy Bellingham had a date before the Gatton Magistrates Court to face motor-vehicle charges.

READ MORE: Shooting victim identified as accused killer faces court

The 40-year-old Fernvale father had been charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, and offences involving registration certificates.

Addressing the court, Police Prosecutor Al Windsor said Mr Bellingham had been the “victim of the homicide on the weekend”, and as such the prosecution would not continue.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

A 34-year-old Laidley Heights refrigeration mechanic, Christopher Frank, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with Mr Bellingham’s murder.

He did not apply for bail.

Gatton detectives arrested Frank at the crime scene and confirmed the men were known to each other.

Mr Bellingham was found dead by police with a gunshot wound at 12.15am on Saturday at a Markai Rd address in Lockyer Waters.

