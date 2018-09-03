Menu
Login
Crime

Man shot dead in front yard

by Jacob Miley
3rd Sep 2018 7:46 AM

 

A MAN has been shot in the chest and left to die in the front yard of a home at Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, overnight.

Paramedics were called to a home on Thompson St about 11.30pm Sunday.

The man suffered a bullet shot wound to the chest and died at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's believed the shooting happened after an altercation involving a group of up to five men.

"Initial investigations indicate ... a small group of men have attended at a Thompson Street residence and an altercation has occurred in the front yard," police said.

"The male resident of the house has received a gunshot wound to the sternum and died at the scene."

Witnesses report a woman was doing CPR on the man when paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

The men, believed to be a group of between two and five, fled in a car and remain at large.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV to contact them.

crime deception bay editors picks queensland shooting

Top Stories

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    News Di Piggott's sheep cheesery in Grantham has won multiple awards for its products and now she wantd the public to experience her world.

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    News His great grandparents were the first to arrive on the property.

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    News This library doesn't need a membership and is open 24/7

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Swimming She took up the sport five years ago.

    Local Partners