A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
News

Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Aug 2020 6:55 AM
A man is dead after police were called to a domestic violence incident north of Brisbane overnight.

The Queensland Police Service says officers were called to a "violent disturbance between a man and woman" at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, just after midnight.

It is understood the man at the Surround St address was armed with a knife.

A QPS spokesman said the man was tasered and shot by police in response to his aggression.

The man died of his injuries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

