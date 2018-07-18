Man seriously injured in third highway crash today

A MAN has suffered serious head injuries when the car he was driving ran off the road at Blacksoil this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy just after 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man was trapped in the car after it left the road. Firies were able to free him.

Paramedics treated the man for a head laceration and took him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a significant head injury.

#Update - one patient is being transported to the @pahospital in a serious condition after a road traffic crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway at 8.06am in #Blacksoil. The patient has a significant head injury. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 17, 2018

Less than 20 minutes later, two cars collided on the intersection of the Brisbane Valley Hwy and Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil.

Police are still on scene at both traffic crashes.

Earlier this morning, nobody was injured when two cars collided on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Haigslea-Amberley Rd just after 6am.

Nobody was trapped and emergency services were on scene to manage traffic.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene until just before 7am to make sure the scene was safe.