Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has fallen seven metres from the cliffs at Kangaroo Point.
A man has fallen seven metres from the cliffs at Kangaroo Point.
News

Man seriously hurt in 7m fall from popular cliffs

by Antonia O’Flaherty
11th Oct 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man aged in his 20s has suffered serious chest injuries after reportedly falling 7 metres from the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male believed to be in his 20s had serious chest injuries after reportedly falling 7 metres from the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

The man is in a serious condition with paramedics on scene treating him after the fall from the cliffs off Lower River Terrace about 10.20am today.

The High Acuity Response Unit is travelling to the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Man seriously hurt in 7m fall from Kangaroo Point cliffs

More Stories

brisbane editors picks emergency injuries kangaroo point cliffs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property Counting down from 50 to 26, we reveal the first instalment of our exclusive feature on the 50 best houses in Queensland. See the list!

        REVEALED: 10 most expensive homes sold in Lockyer this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: 10 most expensive homes sold in Lockyer this year

        Property FROM a $1.9 million horse lover’s sanctuary to a $853,000 townhouse, here’s the ten...

        Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

        Premium Content Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

        Council News HORSE riders will soon be able to take advantage of upgrades at the Gatton Indoor...

        Travel agents’ plea amid ‘minefield’ of cancellations

        Premium Content Travel agents’ plea amid ‘minefield’ of cancellations

        Travel Ipswich travel agent calls for government funding