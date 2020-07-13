Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TOOWOOMBA man is convinced someone set him up after police pulled him over at the end of his driveway.
A TOOWOOMBA man is convinced someone set him up after police pulled him over at the end of his driveway.
Crime

Man says he was set up after cops bust him on driveway

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA man is convinced someone set him up after police pulled him over at the end of his driveway.

Adrian Bryant reversed his car but, before he had a chance to turn it around, he was approached by police who wanted to check the status of his license, a court heard.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard it was the second time Bryant had been caught driving illegally in the space of a month.

Bryant's license had been suspended on January 21, but ten days later, police pulled him over while driving his Ford ute on Kerry St, Toowoomba.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police drug tested Bryant, finding he had marijuana in his system.

Less than a month later, he was on his own property when he encountered police again.

"At 11.20am on February, the defendant was intercepted driving a Ford utility while reversing out of his driveway," he said.

"He has driven onto the road outside an address on Vera St."

Police approached the car and it drove forward into the driveway.

"Police spoke with him and he confirmed his identity," Sgt Windsor said.

"He was subject to a disqualification period commencing on February 11, 2020, effective through to and inclusive of February 2022."

Sgt Windsor told Magistrate Kay Ryan that Bryant had only been on the road "momentarily".

In court, Bryant represented himself and told Ms Ryan he believed someone had set him up.

He said he had suffered two heart attacks in the past six months.

"I'm going through a lot of chest pains as well as finding out I made have pancreatic cancer," Bryant said.
"All this is all happening at the same time."

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by court order and drug driving.

He was fined $800 for both offences.

"On the drug driving charge, because you haven't been served with a notice to allege previous convictions, I'm going to impose the minimum I can for that charge," Ms Ryan said.

He was disqualified from driving for three months plus a further two years for driving while disqualified.

"It is between two and five years I can disqualify you for - I'm doing it for the minimum," she said.

"No driving - because, if you do, I can tell you, next time you're not going to get fines."

A conviction was recorded for the disqualified drive.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

drug drive gatton magistrates court licence disqualified
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

        premium_icon Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

        Crime IT WAS a busy Friday for police as the kicked in doors and served search warrants at suspected drug users properties.

        Vigilante smashes sex offender in the head: VIDEO

        premium_icon Vigilante smashes sex offender in the head: VIDEO

        Crime Public takes justice into their own hands

        How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        premium_icon How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        Crime A man has been charged with two offences after a quick-thinking witness spotted...

        BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        premium_icon BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        Council News Lockyer Valley rates are expected to be “frozen” in the upcoming budget, but it’s...