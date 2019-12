A man has been taken to hospital following a workplace incident involving a dumpling machine.

A MAN has been transported with lights and sirens to hospital with serious hand injuries from a workplace incident in Slacks Creek this morning.

The man in his 50s required urgent medical attention after he caught his hand in a dumpling-making machine while at work in Slacks Creek at about 11am today.

The man was transported with critical care paramedics in a serious condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.