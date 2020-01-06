Menu
TREE HORROR: A man in his 60s had to be airlifted from a rural property after a tree lopping incident.
Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Jan 2020 1:07 PM
A MAN in his 60s has been flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a LifeFlight helicopter after paramedics worked for hours to free him from beneath a fallen tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a private residence in Pilton, southwest of Junction View, when the man became trapped.

"We received a call saying the man was cutting down a tree when it fell on him," the spokesman said.

Paramedics were called to the scene this morning at 8.15am.

The man suffered leg injuries and is in a stable condition.

