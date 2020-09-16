Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News The border between Queensland and NSW could be open sooner than expected, with plans to slash a key requirement to reopen.

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Premium Content ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Crime A teen with handcuffs and drugs stashed in his house slung abuse

        Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Premium Content Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Crime SEVENTEEN people have found themselves on the wrong side of the law this week.