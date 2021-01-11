Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Jan 2021 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner-city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency arrived on scene at the intersection of Grey and Melbourne Street at South Bank just after 1pm.

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.
A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

It's believed the man was struck while the bus was travelling in a separate bus lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was in a stable condition with a head injury, with no life threatening injuries.

A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.
A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.

Queensland Police were on scene diverting traffic, but South Bank traffic was flowing freely again by 2.30pm.

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Southeast Queensland’s three day lockdown will come to an end this evening after no new cases were recorded overnight, but many restrictions will remain.

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Disqualified driver busted for being on the road

        Premium Content Disqualified driver busted for being on the road

        Crime The court heard the man’s disqualification period had ended. DETAILS:

        Behind Lockyer real estate rebranding, expansion into SEQld

        Premium Content Behind Lockyer real estate rebranding, expansion into SEQld

        Property A real estate from the Lockyer Valley has undergone a rebranding as it expands into...