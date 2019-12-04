Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERGENCY: A male patient is reportedly being flown from Dalby hospital after a vehicle fell on him this morning.
EMERGENCY: A male patient is reportedly being flown from Dalby hospital after a vehicle fell on him this morning.
News

Man crushed by car, rushed to hospital

Meg Gannon
4th Dec 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was crushed by a vehicle this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman told News paramedics were called to a house on Pratten street at 7.41am

The male in his 20s sustained serious abdominal injuries as a result and was rushed to hospital immediately after.

The spokeswoman confirmed the man was trapped under the vehicle when emergency services arrived, but it was unknown what he was doing when the car fell on top of him.

The man is reportedly being flown from Dalby Hospital for further treatment.

dalby emergency western downs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        premium_icon Paddocks turned to ash, dust as farmers begin to rebuild

        News Farmer John Brander has made the tough decision to sell off his entire herd, including his breeders, after fire ravaged his property.

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        News Goodstart Early Learning Gatton’s team has been central to its success at the...

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        News It is hoped that the new lighting will illuminate not only sporting games, but also...

        Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        premium_icon Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        News Jenny Thompson first started flying when she was 15 with her dad, and she was...