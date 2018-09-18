Menu
Login
Crime

Man on the run after ramming police car

by Ally Foster
18th Sep 2018 7:01 AM

A SEARCH is underway for the man who allegedly rammed a police car during an attempted arrest in Sydney's southwest.

Police attempted to arrest Christian Nassar, 34, at about 4pm yesterday on Norman St at Condell Park on multiple serious fraud offences.

Officers claim their car was repeatedly rammed by Nassar's vehicle while they were still inside, before fleeing the scene.

One officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A search is ongoing for Mr Nassar and the vehicle, which is described as a gun metal grey Audi R S6, with significant damage to the front and rear end.

The car was last seen travelling south on Taylor Street.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks nsw police ramming
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Community tipsters aid Eloise's footy victory

    Community tipsters aid Eloise's footy victory

    News Customers help Eloise to victory with supporting tips

    Reck marriage prospers with love and laughter

    Reck marriage prospers with love and laughter

    News Gladys and Arthur celebrated 73 married years

    Hawks building on positive season

    Hawks building on positive season

    News The three coaches will carry on in their roles in 2019.

    Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

    Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

    News Being amongst the flowers and plants brings them great happiness.

    Local Partners