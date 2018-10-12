Menu
Crime

Man robbed at knifepoint while using ATM

Rae Wilson
by
12th Oct 2018 3:42 AM

A MAN using an ATM in Rockhampton was held up at knifepoint overnight.

Police are investigating the armed robbery that occurred in Musgrave Street about 7.45pm.

The man was using an automatic teller machine when a man armed with a knife approached him and demanded his wallet.

The man attempted to run from the armed man but he fell dropping his wallet.

The armed man took the wallet and fled the scene in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

