Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort
    • 29th Jan 2020 11:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

        premium_icon UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

        News After moving into their new place, they got sorting through the mess left behind by the old owners. What they found a year-to-the-date was uncanny.

        How fast Queensland private school fees are rising

        premium_icon How fast Queensland private school fees are rising

        Education Parents are forking out a third of their budget on costly fees.

        Pedal power brings tourism dollars to Somerset

        premium_icon Pedal power brings tourism dollars to Somerset

        News The annual Australia Day cycling event, which started in 2018, attracted more than...

        UP FOR GRABS: Somerset’s cheapest houses on the market

        premium_icon UP FOR GRABS: Somerset’s cheapest houses on the market

        News Finding an affordable place to call home can be a tricky task. Here’s a list of the...