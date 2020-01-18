Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man reoffended days after being released on parole

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITHIN two weeks of being released on parole from the Supreme Court in ­Rockhampton, Lesley John Harris was back in prison after returning to his old ways.

Harris, 34, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on January 14 for one count of supplying a dangerous drug and two of possessing dangerous drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett said this offending by Harris showed he was a recidivist ­offender with wanton disregard of the law.

Harris was sentenced ­December 11, 2018, over ­charges that arose from a raid on his home on February 7, 2018, including possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

During the raid in February, police found 3.176 grams of methamphetamines, $2875 cash, a cryovac machine, bags, scales, bongs and pipes.

At the time, Justice Graeme Crow ­sentenced Harris to an 18-month prison term, ­declared 160 days presentence custody and gave him ­immediate release on parole.

This week, the court heard Harris supplied half a ball of methamphetamines on ­December 14, with the evidence in messages found on his phone when police raided his house again on December 20.

Police also round one gram of meth in three bags and 34g of marijuana in three clip seal bags.

A co-accused arrested as a result of the same police raid is yet to be sentenced for their offences.

Judge Burnett said Harris's criminal history dated back to when Harris was 18 or 19 years old and contained mainly street level offences until 2016.

He said after 2016, Harris carried out "very serious offending".

Judge Burnett sentenced Harris to another 18-month prison term with immediate parole.

However Harris was ­remanded in custody as he is due to be sentenced in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court today in relation to other matters.

methamphetamines rockhampton district court supreme court in rockhampton tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents, but costs have continued to rise. SEE HOW MUCH IN YOUR SUBURB

        University of Southern Queensland's top courses revealed

        premium_icon University of Southern Queensland's top courses revealed

        Education USQ has revealed its most popular courses for 2020

        'Hypocrisy': Foreign milk chosen over Qld dairy farmers

        premium_icon 'Hypocrisy': Foreign milk chosen over Qld dairy farmers

        News A ‘HYPOCRITICAL’ State Government has been slammed for awarding a major contract to...

        Woman’s brutal puppy scam destroys child’s birthday

        premium_icon Woman’s brutal puppy scam destroys child’s birthday

        News Ipswich woman tricks people with fake online ticket and puppy sales