Photographer Ben Connolly has revealed the graphic details of the skydiving shoot that went 'catastrophically' wrong.
News

'Moment my life changed': Skydive gone horribly wrong

Nicky Moffat
29th Nov 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
AN AWARD-WINNING wedding photographer shares the graphic details of a skydiving crash that nearly killed him in tomorrow's Weekend Magazine, and has released a video of the incident.

Dicky Beach resident Ben Connolly is now a successful wedding photographer, being recognised with more than 50 international and national awards.

But in 2002 a skydiving accident at Currimundi nearly killed him, after he jumped from the plane too far from the landing site and had to crash-land into a retirement village.

Lying on the ground with numerous broken bones, a mouthful of blood and his tongue nearly bitten off, he managed to turn on his side and clear his airway.

"I couldn't feel any pain but I knew that something was extremely wrong. I was missing a bit of my tongue, it was there, but it was sort of half off," he said.

It was the beginning of a long road to recovery.

Award-winning wedding photographer Ben Connolly back on his feet after and accident.
A skydiving videographer and photographer at the time, he captured the footage of his own near-death experience and compiled a video of the incident and earlier dives for the Daily.

Ben's raw, emotional account of the incident is printed in full for the first time in Weekend Magazine.

ben connolly photography skydive sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

