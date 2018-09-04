Menu
Login
Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Crime

Stab accused released on bail

by AAP
4th Sep 2018 1:27 PM

A MAN accused of stabbing a woman when she intervened in a fight about drugs at a Brisbane unit has been released on bail.

The 46-year-old woman went to a neighbouring unit at an East Brisbane complex to investigate the argument about 12.30pm on Monday.

She was stabbed once in the lung, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two men allegedly involved in the argument fled the unit but were arrested a short time later.

Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with wounding, enter premises with intent, and drug offences.

The court was told Mortimer-Moss had been arguing with the second man about marijuana.

He is due to appear in court again in October 22.

A 32-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count of enter premises with intent and will appear in the same court on September 19.

bail brisbane crime stabbing

Top Stories

    Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

    Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

    News Pubs and hotels got behind the two campaigns.

    • 4th Sep 2018 3:45 PM
    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    News Some areas havn't received significant rainfall in years

    Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

    Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

    News The 59-year-old picked up a haul of awards.

    Residents reminded to be cautious of scams

    Residents reminded to be cautious of scams

    News People over 45 are more likely to be scammed.

    Local Partners