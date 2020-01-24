Menu
Man sentenced after drug induced psychosis trespass

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN will have a suspended sentence hanging over his head on his release from prison in one year after a late night drug had him trespass onto a woman's property.

Clinton John Must, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of trespassing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Must appeared in the courtroom via videolink.

On November 14 last year, Must was caught on CCTV walking into the undercover area of a woman's home in Bargara.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the woman living at the home received a notification on her phone that her cameras had detected someone at the property.

The court heard how Must thought people were after him while in a drug induced psychosis.

Sgt Klaassen said he was identified by police after the woman gave them the CCTV footage.

He said Must had a lengthy history and at the time of the trespass was on parole.

Must's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client still had a year to serve on his jail term.

Mr Dwyer said the offence was a step back in offending compared to the other offences in his history.

He said client began using drugs at the age of 26 and turned to meth at times of stress.

Mr Dwyer said Must had consumed ice at midnight, four hours before the incident and had been behind bars for the last two months.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Must's plea of guilty and the fact he was currently serving 12 months in jail after having his parole suspended.

Mr Moloney said the experience would have been frightening for the woman.

Must was sentenced to one month in prison suspended for 18 months.

Bundaberg News Mail

