A car rammed into a Townsville home.
Crime

Man rams stolen car into suburban home

by SAM FLANAGAN
20th Jun 2020 6:14 PM
A man has gone on a damaging rampage in Townsville, ramming a stolen vehicle into a house, fence and another car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man allegedly stole the vehicle on Blaxland Crescent in Vincent before ramming into another car on the street.

The offender is then believed to have been doing burnouts before he rammed the car into a house and fence on Palmerston St and fleeing the scene.

This Subaru was smashed into.
Police were notified of the incident just after 6am and had a man in custody by 6.30am.

The man was taken back to the police station to assist with their investigations.

No charges have been made at this stage.

Originally published as Man rams stolen car into suburban home

