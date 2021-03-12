Man punched young son who was trying to protect mum

A Bray Park father will spend the next three months in prison for punching his partner and their nine-year-old son in a violent and drunken rampage.

The 47-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence protection order at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

According to police prosecutor sergeant Graham Turner the man was first served with a DVO at the Caboolture Magistrates Court on December 6, 2018.

The order mandated the man be of good behaviour to both his partner and their three children, aged nine, four and three-years-old.

Since the order was introduced the man has breached its conditions twice, and on one occasion was sentenced to a period of probation for his actions.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan noted the probation appeared to have little effect on the man's actions.

The court heard the explosive behaviour kicked off on March 8 when the man's partner was unable to eat the dinner he'd prepared for her, due to illness.

While the children slept in their bedroom, the man, who had been drinking heavily, started "raving on that she didn't appreciate him", calling her "ungrateful" and belittling her.

The woman told the man she'd sleep in the children's bedroom and asked him to leave her alone.

The man followed the woman into the room and began to push her, causing a ruckus that woke their children.

The man appeared at the Pine Rivers courthouse on Thursday.

The children gathered around their mother in an attempt to protect her from the heavy blows, which had since progressed from pushing to punching.

"He was swinging at the aggrieved with his right fist and grabbing her by the hair with his left hand," Sgt Turner said.

"The aggrieved covered her head with her arms and fell to the floor, sustaining injuries to her knees and arms."

In the scuffle the man hit his nine-year-old son "at least twice" to the face.

Duty lawyer Tristan Butler-Keegan from Gary Rolfe Solicitors told the court his client was so blackout drunk he could hardly remember what had happened, and wished to seek treatment for alcohol addiction upon his release from police custody.

"He is remorseful and appalled and wants to seek urgent assistance," Mr Butler-Keegan said.

"He did not strike to intentionally hit the child."

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said even if the man had not physically assaulted the child his behaviour would have constituted child abuse, because the exposure in of itself increased their statistical likelihood of becoming either a perpetrator or victim of domestic violence as adults.

"The community would be outraged if you were not sentenced to jail," Mr Morgan said.

The man cried out and held his head in his hands as he was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, to be served for at least one third.

He will be eligible for parole on June 2.

