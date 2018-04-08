Man’s eyes ‘gouged’ after rubbish dispute

A MAN has been allegedly violently assaulted and on of his eyes 'gouged' after he told another man to pick up his litter on the Tweed Coast.

In the early hours of April 7, two men had a verbal altercation after one of them spotted the other throwing an empty bottle onto the ground.

He had allegedly requested the man to put the bottle in a bin.

Later, around 2.40am a man was walking along Jonson Street at Byron Bay when he recognised the man from earlier walk towards him.

The two allegedly exchanged words before the man who originally threw the bottle onto the ground began punching the man's head.

He is also believed to have placed a finger into the victim's right eye and 'gouged' him before running away.

He fled north along Jonson Street towards the beach.

The man is described as caucasian, late 20s to early 30s and was wearing a faded maroon shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter and will review any CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.