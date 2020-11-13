Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
News

Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

by Jacob Miley
13th Nov 2020 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered a significant leg injury after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said emergency services responded to the incident at Marine Pde Labrador about 3.13am Friday.

A spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a "significant leg injury" after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

accident fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Premium Content UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Health The University of Queensland’s cutting edge COVID vaccine’s latest data is showing positive signs in combating the deadly disease.

        Student looks up to mayor for leadership inspiration

        Premium Content Student looks up to mayor for leadership inspiration

        Education AFTER missing out on a leadership role in his final year, a Lockyer High student...

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes

        Cops target local roads as leaders take pledge

        Premium Content Cops target local roads as leaders take pledge

        News Police say there will be greater focus on bad driving behaviour in the lead up to...