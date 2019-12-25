Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The LifeFlight helicopter prepares to rescue a man trapped on Mount Beerwah after suffering multiple injuries
The LifeFlight helicopter prepares to rescue a man trapped on Mount Beerwah after suffering multiple injuries
News

Man plummets 20m in dramatic mountain fall

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been brought in to attempt the rescue of a 35-year-old male who has fallen while climbing in the Glass House Mountains.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene after being called out at 6.05am.

A QAS spokesman said the man was believed to have fallen 20m.

He was reported to have suffered serious head, arm and leg injuries after falling in an area that may have been made wet and slippery from overnight rain and morning drizzle.

Rescue teams were on the scene at a location of Mount Beerwah Road.

 

Mount Beerwah was awash with rain and cloud this morning where a man fell and slipped more than 20 metres badly injuring himself.
Mount Beerwah was awash with rain and cloud this morning where a man fell and slipped more than 20 metres badly injuring himself.

 

A LifeFlight spokesman said once the helicopter was overhead at the scene, the rescue crew winched down the LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) flight paramedic.

"The aeromedical team, along with QAS paramedics on the ground, treated the man for multiple injuries," the spokesman said.

"Due to the terrain, the patient was then winched into the helicopter."

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Mount Beerwah and other mountains in the Glass House group have been the scene of numerous falls, the most recent at the start of this month when a 60-year-old woman had to be winched from the mountain and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

 

Drizzling rain and cloud cover over Mount Beerwah this morning where a man was rescued after badly injuring himself in a 20-metre fall.
Drizzling rain and cloud cover over Mount Beerwah this morning where a man was rescued after badly injuring himself in a 20-metre fall.
fall injuries lifeflight rescue mountain fall mountbeerwah
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Tough year’ precedes major problems, food shortage

        premium_icon ‘Tough year’ precedes major problems, food shortage

        News If this year was a difficult year, 2020 will be even worse, if we don’t get rain, the chamber of commerce says.

        From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019

        premium_icon From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of...

        News Gatton Star deputy editor Dominic Elsome looks back on 2019 and shares the...

        10 big decisions council made this year that affected you

        premium_icon 10 big decisions council made this year that affected you

        News From paying down debt with a “no-frills” budget to threatening farmers who didn’t...

        Watering hole draws locals with pizzas, pints and pinot

        premium_icon Watering hole draws locals with pizzas, pints and pinot

        News Former hoteliers have transformed a general store into a licensed venue in a small...