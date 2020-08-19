Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jack Daniels, 27, died in a crash at Springfield on January 3. A man has since been charged with causing his death.
Jack Daniels, 27, died in a crash at Springfield on January 3. A man has since been charged with causing his death.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to causing motorbike rider’s death

Ross Irby
19th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a motorcycle rider at Springfield earlier this year.

Jack Daniels was killed three days into 2020, when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorbike at Springfield.

On Wednesday Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Chintankumar Dinkarbhai Patel, 35, from Mt Isa, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Jack Angus Daniels, 27, on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Road on January 3.

The case received a brief mention before magistrate Kurt Fowler.

Patel, who did not appear in person but was represented by lawyer Russell Tannock, applied to have the matter dealt with in Mt Isa.

Mr Fowler agreed to adjourn the case for mention at Mt Isa on September 9.

A football enthusiast, Mr Daniels was married, and moved from Adelaide to Queensland three years prior to his death.

fatal crashes ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer man cops fine after sending ‘revenge porn’

        Premium Content Lockyer man cops fine after sending ‘revenge porn’

        Crime A man said it was ‘out of character’ when he sent a sexually explicit video over Facebook messenger.

        Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Breaking A WOMAN has suffered a significant laceration after a horse kicked her head.

        How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

        Premium Content How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

        Crime POLICE smashed into the walls of a family home to access meth, marijuana.

        CRIME WRAP: Station hours to change, multiple drug charges

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Station hours to change, multiple drug charges

        Crime A northern police station will undergo a change of operating hours until mid...