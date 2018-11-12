Man on the run after park sex assault

A 51-year-old woman was physically and sexually assaulted in Lighthorse Park, Liverpool, last night. Picture: Steve Tyson

A 51-year-old woman was physically and sexually assaulted in Lighthorse Park, Liverpool, last night. Picture: Steve Tyson

A man is on the run after allegedly punching a woman - believed to be homeless - in the face and sexually assaulting her in a southwest Sydney park.

The 51-year-old woman was walking through Liverpool's Lighthorse Park, where it's understood she lived, just before midnight on Sunday.

As she reached a set of stairs in the secluded area she was approached by a man who punched in the face multiple times and then sexually assaulted her.

The attack occurred at Lighthorse Park, Liverpool. Picture: Steve Tyson

The woman screamed, alerting passers-by who chased him away. She suffered cuts and bruises to her face and damage to her teeth.

"The attack itself was cowardly," Detective Inspector Dean Johnstone told reporters in Liverpool on Monday. "It's a secluded area within Liverpool."

He urged people not to be out alone at night and said detectives were pursuing the attacker.

CCTV captured a man jumping the fence. Picture: NSW Police

Footage recovered by police shows the man entering a nearby dentist's carpark on Terminus Street where he changed into light coloured clothes and shorts before calmly walking from the scene with his old clothes in a plastic bag.

They are canvassing the area for more CCTV footage to help identify him.

Police are also urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

He is described as being between 165-175cm tall and dark-skinned with a thin build.