Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

A man charged with drug driving has provided the court with evidence that he had a prescription for medicinal marijuana.

Andrew Koroleff appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11, for one charge of drug driving.

It was revealed he was intercepted by police on November 6 on the Warrego Highway at Prenzlau where he allegedly produced a positive roadside drug test.

But Mr Koroleff produced documentation that the pain relief he had taken that morning had been prescribed to him by a doctor.

Mr Koroleff, who was representing himself, said he had suffered multiple years of back problems and pain, and on that day, he had taken prescribed medication.

He said at 5.30am, he woke with severe back pain and muscle spasms, and took prescribed medication through cannabate, which is CBD and THC oil.

He woke later in the day and drove.

"I was not feeling absolutely any instance of it at all, I apologise that I was over," Mr Koroleff said.

Magistrate Graham Lee questioned who the medication had been prescribed by, to which Mr Koroleff produced documentation.

"Kevin Chung, is he a medical practitioner," Mr Lee asked?

Mr Koroleff confirmed that Mr Chung was a prescribed cannabinoid doctor.

Mr Lee refused Mr Koroleff's guilty plea, and said the case needed further investigation.

Copies of Mr Koroleff's documentation were copied and supplied to the prosecution for further investigation.

"It may be the case that you should not plead guilty to the charge … it depends whether you've acted on his advice," Mr Lee said.

The case was adjourned until February 8 at the Gatton Magistrates Court.