Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Coast man remains behind bars charged over an alleged fatal assault.
A North Coast man remains behind bars charged over an alleged fatal assault.
Crime

Man on murder charge remains in custody

Liana Boss
14th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2021 4:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Coast man charged with murder following an alleged assault in Tweed Heads is still being held on remand.

A bail application had been planned for Michael Charles Cook, 54.

But defence solicitor Kate Brady told Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday she would not press the application at this time.

Mr Cook is facing charges of murder and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged 2019 incident.

Police will allege he caused the death of 54-year-old Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at an address on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Police will allege Mr Carney, who passed away a week later when he was taken off life support, suffered injuries that were "not survivable" from the incident.

It is understood Mr Cook will defend the charges.

He did not appear via video link when the case was mentioned.

DPP prosecutor Marissa Moore asked the court for more time for an expert report to be finalised.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the case to April 16.

murder charge northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tough tryouts earns young Laidley cricketer state selection

        Premium Content Tough tryouts earns young Laidley cricketer state selection

        Cricket Laidley’s young cricketer, who takes on men double his age every weekend, has been selected to represent Queensland.

        Doctor doctor give me some news, I’ve got an ATAR to prove

        Premium Content Doctor doctor give me some news, I’ve got an ATAR to prove

        Education This year’s Laidley dux has set herself up for a stellar career, and hopefully we...

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose...

        Motocross club told to ‘stick to guidelines’ or lose support

        Premium Content Motocross club told to ‘stick to guidelines’ or lose support

        Motor Sports A rapidly-growing motocross club that attracts hundreds of bike riders from south...