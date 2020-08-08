Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Crime

Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing attack in Kawungan will remain in police custody.

Ricky Francis Neeson, 57, briefly appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, stalking, and break and enter after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman in the neck on Thursday.

Mr Neeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 1 for committal mention.

attempted murder charge fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Health A family-of-six have been isolating at their property since Monday, after a man woke with symptoms.

        Return of ‘experienced’ senior players to boost Hawks

        Premium Content Return of ‘experienced’ senior players to boost Hawks

        Rugby League Boost in confidence to help Gatton Hawks in their quest for a round-two victory...

        Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

        Premium Content Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

        Weather BOM has warned there is a chance of severe storms in the Lockyer and Somerset.

        REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Opinion We asked who the best doctors are in the region, you voted