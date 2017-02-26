VIDEO: Lake Wivenhoe police divers continue grim search

UPDATE 11AM: Two teams of police divers are scouring Wivenhoe dam for the body of a man feared drowned.

The 38-year-old man, from Pullenvale in Brisbane's west, was fishing from a small inflatable dinghy with two friends early Sunday morning when he jumped in the water for a swim, but did not resurface.

His friends raised the alarm about 6am, sparking a large-scale search which continues this morning.

Ipswich police Inspector Keith McDonald said water police joined SeqWater in the effort, which is concentrating on an area of the dam only a short distance from the popular Logan's Inlet day use area.

"They were fishing near a bank opposite the Logan's Inlet area, in a good spot with some old trees," Insp McDonald said.

"The man who is missing has decided, for whatever reason, to go for a swim. He jumped off but did not resurface.

"Luckily the other two decided to stay on the boat."

Police are not sure why the man did not resurface after jumping into the water.

It is believed the depth of the water where the man disappeared was at least 3m.

