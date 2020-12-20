Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

20th Dec 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A desperate search is under way for a Brisbane man who went missing while swimming with colleagues on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Police said the 25-year-old Brisbane man was with his colleagues after celebrating at their work Christmas party.

Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service
Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service

 

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.
The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

More Stories

editors picks gold coast missing person overnight swim search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s best butcher

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s best butcher

        Business Celebrity chef Matt Preston put the call out for readers to name the best butcher in the Lockyer Valley and the result is in. SEE INSIDE:

        Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

        Premium Content Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

        Crime Police intercepted the man driving through Lowood with some fishy plates attached...

        ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

        Premium Content ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

        Life Congratulations to all the winners of this years Christmas lights competition.