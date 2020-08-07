Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
News

Man left with serious facial burns after house ‘exploded’

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Aug 2020 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person in a serious condition after an "explosion" ripped through a home on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an "explosion" and smoke at the single-level brick house on Castle Rock Street in Parkwood just after 9am.

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Three fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was contained to one room of the house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

One person was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial burns and remains in a serious condition, while two others were taken to Gold Coast University hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

Originally published as Man left with serious facial burns after house 'exploded'

More Stories

editors picks explosion gold coast house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

        Crime A MAN in his 20s was caught driving at more than double the speed limit.

        Girl, 12, found after amber alert issued

        Girl, 12, found after amber alert issued

        News She went missing from Kennedy Street in Kilcoy at 8.30 Thursday morning

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support

        Lockyer family of six awaiting COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family of six awaiting COVID-19 test results

        Health The family have all undergone coronavirus testing