Man left with scratch after paranormal investigation

SPOOKY PAST: Miha Samanovic, Tina Mundt and Bruce Mcloughlin get ready for the paranormal night at Laidley Pioneer Village.

BRETT Johnston knew he was taking a step into Laidley's haunted past, but he never imagined he would leave the paranormal investigation night physically marked.

The Kallangur man was attending the inaugural paranormal event at the Laidley Pioneer Village when he was struck in the back four times.

Mr Johnston said he was in the morgue when the supernatural activity occurred.

"Everyone who walked in the morgue felt a bit uneasy within a couple metres,” Mr Johnston said.

The paranormal enthusiast said as soon as he was in the building he experienced pain of an old shoulder injury, which he hadn't felt in more than 15 years.

"My shoulder has since been repaired and it doesn't give me any problems any more, so I thought it was a bit odd,” he said.

But just as he was about to leave, his experience became even more unusual.

"Just as we were about to leave I felt a sharp stabbing pain in my back,” Mr Johnston said.

"It was like somebody hit me with something pretty sharp and then the second time I got hit it felt like I was stabbed with a knife.

"I actually screamed out because it felt like someone stabbed me with a steak knife.”

Mr Johnston was left with a red mark on his back.

Event organiser and Paranormal Adventures operator Miha Samanovic was blow away by the whole experience.

"It was amazing, we didn't expect as much as we got so we are pretty impressed with the first event,” Ms Samanovic said.

Attendees at sold out event explored the pioneer village and used high frequency radios along with communication boards to detect any paranormal activity.

The paranormal enthusiasts were yet to determine how many spirits were at the village but said they were looking forward to the next event.