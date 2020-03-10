Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Man left with bloodied lip after courthouse punch up

by Lea Emery and Jacob Miley
10th Mar 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left with a bloody lip after he was allegedly punched outside a Southport courtroom.

Witnesses were left stunned when a man punched another man outside courtroom nine on level two at the Southport Courthouse.

A number of police prosecutors and police officers were in the waiting area when the fight broke out just before 10am today.

Bangs could be heard inside the courtroom when the fight took place.

One witness told the Bulletin they heard one man insult the other man before punching him in the head.

Police officers and prosecutors immediately separated the pair.

The alleged victim was spotted going into the bathroom to wash his bleeding face.

It is not clear what started the fight.

Neither man has been cooperative with police.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
court courthouse crime fist fight gold coast punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No significant animal welfare issues’: Biosecurity Qld

        premium_icon ‘No significant animal welfare issues’: Biosecurity Qld

        News Biosecurity Queensland has given all clear owner of 15 horses on a Toowoomba region property.

        9yo kid saves man struggling to swim at Gatton pool

        premium_icon 9yo kid saves man struggling to swim at Gatton pool

        News Young Lockyer swimmer rescues backpacker struggling to swim.

        Quotes inflated, bank ‘tricked’: ex-United employees

        premium_icon Quotes inflated, bank ‘tricked’: ex-United employees

        Business Explosive claims against property developer raised in court

        Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        premium_icon Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        Crime A DRIVER’S momentary mistake has led to an elderly woman needing urgent hip...